ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Husson University Theatre (HUT) will perform Joe Landry’s “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” on December 2 through 4. The performance features students from all over including local talent from Massachusetts.

The holiday classic will be performed in front of a live audience in a setting similar to a 1930s radio broadcast. Husson believes the play will leave audiences appreciating just how precious it is to be alive with the meaning of love, grief, and living well included in the story’s message.

Local student Erin Cahoon, a senior from Wrentham, Mass. adds to the production team for the performance as a props and lighting designer. Along with Cahoon are two local sophomores who are making their HUT debut, Jessica Sapozhnik of Salem, Mass., and Quinn Mongeon of North Adams, Mass.

All performances will be in The Gracie’s Black Box Theatre. The Black Box Theatre is located on the second floor of The Gracie, 1 College Circle, Bangor, Maine. The show schedule is as follows,