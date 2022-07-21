PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Due to extreme temperatures, a local pizza place has decided to close this weekend. The East Side Shop said on Facebook, that the decision was difficult, but that the safety of the staff is a top priority.

Because the weather is calling for temperatures in the mid-90s, their kitchen will be closed for pizzas. Temperatures can rise in the kitchen by approximately 20 degrees which are fueled by a coal oven they noted.

East Side Shop plans to resume its normal hours of operation next weekend. “Stay safe and stay cool!’ they said.