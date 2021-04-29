Lineup announced for September FreshGrass at Mass Moca

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, the performance lineup was announced for the FreshGrass Festival’s 10th Anniversary Bluegrass Festival from September 24 to 26. Currently, the lineup for the three-day festival includes:
- Dispatch
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- Béla Fleck
- Watchhouse
- Sam Bush
- Steep Canyon Rangers
- Sarah Jarosz
- Aiofe O’Donovan
- Watkins Family Hour
- Noam Pikelny
- Bonny Light Horseman
- Alison Brown
- Amythyst Kiah
- Darol Anger
- Hawktail
- Dedicated Men of Zion
- A Tribute to Sister Rosetta Tharpe
“FreshGrass is a singular festival experience,” says producer Chris Wadsworth, “supported by a large and vibrant roots community that continues to grow each year. This year’s lineup, featuring the phenomenal talents of Dispatch, Trombone Shorty, and Béla Fleck, displays the breadth of roots music that FreshGrass is known for.”
Besides musical acts and art galleries, workshops, a silent film, local food, and other programs are available throughout the 16-acre Mass Moca campus. Organizers say FreshGrass will run rain or shine.
“We’re thrilled to welcome FreshGrass back to MASS MoCA for its 10th anniversary,” says MASS MoCA Interim Director Tracy Moore. “After the challenges of this past year, FreshGrass reminds us of the pure joy and connection that live music holds.”
Three-day tickets are on sale at $125. Discounted tickets are available at $99 for students, and $46 for kids age 7 to 16. Admission is free for children under 7, tickets include admission to Mass Moca’s galleries. Museum members get a 10% off. There are also luxury “FreshPass” tickets for $500, with admission to preferred sections, access to the FreshPass Lounge with free beer and snacks, phone charging, and a concierge, meet-and-greets, and an exclusive Mass Moca tour. Camping options are set to be available soon, and ticket prices are subject to change after May 5.