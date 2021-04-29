Lineup announced for September FreshGrass at Mass Moca

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, the performance lineup was announced for the FreshGrass Festival’s 10th Anniversary Bluegrass Festival from September 24 to 26. Currently, the lineup for the three-day festival includes:

Dispatch

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Béla Fleck

Watchhouse

Sam Bush

Steep Canyon Rangers

Sarah Jarosz

Aiofe O’Donovan

Watkins Family Hour

Noam Pikelny

Bonny Light Horseman

Alison Brown

Amythyst Kiah

Darol Anger

Hawktail

Dedicated Men of Zion

A Tribute to Sister Rosetta Tharpe

“FreshGrass is a singular festival experience,” says producer Chris Wadsworth, “supported by a large and vibrant roots community that continues to grow each year. This year’s lineup, featuring the phenomenal talents of Dispatch, Trombone Shorty, and Béla Fleck, displays the breadth of roots music that FreshGrass is known for.”

Besides musical acts and art galleries, workshops, a silent film, local food, and other programs are available throughout the 16-acre Mass Moca campus. Organizers say FreshGrass will run rain or shine.