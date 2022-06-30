PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The “Summer Outdoor Movie Series” is returning to Pittsfield. The free series returns on July 8 in Clapp Park and runs through July 29.

The family-friendly movies are scheduled to begin around 8:30 p.m. at the park, which is located at 233 West Housatonic Street.

Lineup

July 8: Soul

July 15: Encanto

July 22: Goosebumps

July 29: Frozen II

In the event of rain, the movie will be canceled. August 5 and August 12 will serve as raindates if any movies get rained out.