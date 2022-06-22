PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Have you ever had trouble seeing the center line on North Street in Pittsfield? Well, that problem is going to be solved- line painting has been scheduled for the downtown road, starting on Sunday, June 26, and ending Thursday, June 30. The work will begin near Park Square and will continue up to Berkshire Medical Center.

The painting will also include bike lanes, parking spaces, and stencil symbols. The majority of work will take place in the evenings, so expect parking restrictions from 8 p.m. each night until 6 a.m. the next morning for the duration of the work. Crews hope to finish up the project Thursday morning.

The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions. The Pittsfield Department of Public Services asks you use extra caution when they are painting, and thanks you for your patience during this time.