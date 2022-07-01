PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Ready those swim trunks. The city of Pittsfield’s Department of Community Development Recreation Program announced Thursday that lifeguards from the Berkshire Family YMCA will be on duty at Onota Lake starting Friday, July 1. The public beach is within Burbank Park.

On Monday, July 4, lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, the schedule for beach supervision will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through August 14.

Burbank Park is located at 500 Lakeway Drive. For more information, call Becky Manship, Recreation and Special Events Coordinator, at (413) 499-9371.