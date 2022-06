The Lenox Police Department is trying to identify two people in connection with an ongoing investigation. (Photos: Lenox Police)

LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Lenox Police Department is trying to identify two people in connection with an ongoing investigation. Officers provided surveillance photos from what appears to be a Walmart store, in hopes that the public could help.

The Lenox Police Department is trying to identify the two people in these photos. (Credit: Lenox Police)

The Lenox Police Department is trying to identify the two people in these photos. (Credit: Lenox Police)

If you have any information about them, you are asked to call Officer Colvin at the Lenox Police Department at (413) 637-2346. You can also send the department a private message through their Facebook page.