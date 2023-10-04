LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Lenox Library Association is hosting its 28th annual book sale at the Lenox Town Hall on October 7 and 8. There will be over 8,000 books to browse through, mostly in like-new condition.

In addition to the usual genres, there will be a special interest section that features collector items, limited edition, signed and first editions, and books from the 19th and early 20th centuries. The sale will also include music CDs and audiobooks.

The book sale serves as one of the Library Association’s primary fundraisers. There will be a raffle with prizes, including a restaurant basket filled with gift cards to local restaurants and a spa day pass at Miraval Berkshires. Raffle tickets cost $10 each, three for $25, and five for $40. The drawing will be held at 4 p.m. on October 8 at the Lenox Town Hall auditorium.

The sale opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Between 9 a.m. and noon, patrons can donate $10 and get an early sneak peek before the sale opens to the public for free at noon. The sale continues on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will open to everyone.

Patrons can also shop recyclable book bags sporting the Lenox Library Association and Lenox Library logos. Those who spend $50 or more at the sale will receive a complimentary bag. For more book sale event information, contact Nancy Cohen at nancycohen1112@gmail.com or go to lenoxlib.org/support/book-sale