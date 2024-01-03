LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery reported on Route 7 on Wednesday morning. The victim told police they stopped to check on what appeared to be a disabled vehicle near the Lanesborough/New Ashford town line.

According to the victim, there were two suspects involved. One male reportedly exited the vehicle while another approached the victim from behind.

The victim believes the second suspect pressed what he believed to be a firearm against his head. Police say the two robbed the victim and departed southbound in a dark-colored pickup truck. The truck is described to be an older model with some rust, a ladder rack, and Vermont license plates.

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information or possible camera footage of the area is asked to contact the Lanesborough Police Department at (413) 443-4107.