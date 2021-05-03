Lane closures on Mass Pike in Otis, Becket for bridge repairs

OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) — There will lane closures on Interstate 90 in both directions around Otis and Becket this week due to bridge repair operations starting Monday. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the work will last through Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The location and schedule for the bridge repair operations will be at mile markers 23 and 15.9 in both directions for the rest of the week, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Appropriate signage, police, and advance message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes, reduce speed, and use caution while traveling through the area.