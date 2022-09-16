WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (NEWS10) — Hunters Moonlit Market, a twilight bizarre bazaar is taking place in West Stockbridge. The event celebrates the end of the summer growing season while embracing the autumn harvest season.

On Saturday, October, 8 muggles beware of the magical and mysteriously gifted vendors inhabiting the streets at Turn Park Art Space, 2 Moscow Road. The event celebrates the art of witchcraft, macabre, herbology, metaphysical, local artisans, and more that will be on display for all to see. Learn the unique ways of the otherworldly as they welcome all to come celebrate their craft.

The Moonlit Market lasts from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., rain or shine. The event is free to the public. Cash is encouraged for vendors though some will accept payment apps such as Venmo, CashApp, PayPal, etc. Public parking areas throughout downtown West Stockbridge are available: Main Street-Route 41/102, Hotel Street, Behind Werkshires on Oak Street, Behind/around Berkshire Bank on Depot Street. Visit the event Facebook page or the Enchanted Alter website for more supernatural information.