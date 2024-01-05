WILLIAMSTOWN, M.A. (NEWS10) — The Clark Art Institute is offering an afternoon of fun-filled enjoyment with the theme of Reflections on Sunday, January 7 from 1-4 p.m. This event is a part of the Institute’s Fun on First Sunday program with free admission to the galleries and exhibitions through March 2024.

The Institute wants you to start your year with reflection, imagination, and art. At this event, you will be able to design your own journal and use writing prompts that encourage you to reflect on the past year as well as create a plan for the year ahead. In addition to making a journal, you can utilize the opportunity to try your hand as a sculptor and create a self-portrait out of modeling clay.

The galleries are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday with free admission from now until March and then there is a $20 fee from March through December for non-Clark members. Join the Clark Art Institute inside and outside the galleries for opportunities to engage with art, others, and yourselves as you welcome the new year.