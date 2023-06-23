LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) — John Legend has been added to the 2023 Tanglewood Music Festival and is set to perform on Sunday, September 3. Tickets for Legend go on sale to the public on Wednesday at 10 a.m. online.

The concert series begins on Thursday, June 22, with an NPR new quiz program called “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” Musical performances will be held at the Koussevitzky Music Shed. Other artists set to perform at this year’s festival include:

Friday, June 23 – Steve Miller Band with special guest Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Sunday, July 2 – Robert Plant and Alison Krauss with special guest JD McPherson

Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4 – James Taylor

Thursday, August 24 – Train with special guest Parmalee

This year marks the 85th Tanglewood artist series.