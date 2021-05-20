Jewish Federation of the Berkshires collecting menstrual, incontinence products for donation

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Menstrual and incontinence poverty is a real but often unseen and overlooked issue, especially during difficult times like the COVID-19 pandemic. Locals can help a neighbor in need by dropping off new, packaged menstrual and incontinence products at the following locations until May 28:

The Berkshire Food Co-op (34 Bridge Street, Great Barrington)

Concepts of Art (65 Church Street, Lenox)

Jewish Federation of the Berkshires (196 South Street, Pittsfield)

Williams College Bookstore (81 Spring Street, Williamstown)

Volunteers from the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will be collecting the donations on a weekly basis and organizing them to be distributed through local food banks and social services organizations across the region.

For more information, call the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires at (413) 442-4360, ext. 10.