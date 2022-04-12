PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting in Pittsfield is ongoing. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death of Miguel Estrella.

Officials said state police and the DA’s office have completed formal interviews with five witnesses, five EMTs, and the Pittsfield officers involved in the shooting. State police have also gathered video footage of the neighborhood, medical records, pictures from the scene, attended the autopsy, preserved social media postings from witnesses, and reviewed 911 recordings.

The DA’s office said the next steps in the investigation include conducting and providing a ballistic report, seeking ShotSpotter reports, and the Pittsfield Police Department will provide an analysis of the Tasers. The medical examiner will also provide a full autopsy report.

The shooting took place on March 25 at an apartment building on Onota Street. The DA’s office said 911 received multiple calls about 22-year-old Estrella, who they said was cutting himself. But they also said that Estrella refused medical treatment, so officers left him in the care of his girlfriend, Daneya Falwell.

Minutes later, 911 received another call requesting the officers return. A statement from the DA outlines a witness account that Estrella had a knife in his hands and “advanced towards the officers.” Law enforcement authorities said that’s when they deployed a Taser. They said an officer shot Estrella twice when the Taser could not subdue him. He died at the hospital.

Friends said Estrella had a history of mental illness. They have questioned why the officers didn’t do more to persuade Estrella to allow them to connect him to mental health professionals at the hospital or a psychological evaluation.

Falwell, Estrella’s girlfriend, witnessed the shooting. She said he did not approach officers at any time. “No he wasn’t attacking. He was just hurting himself,” she previously told NEWS10.

The Pittsfield Police have a mental health co-responding unit to de-escalate situations when someone is in crisis. But according to a report in the Berkshire Eagle, Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn told the newspaper that a mental health co-responder had ended their shift minutes before the first call to Estrella’s residence.

The Pittsfield Police Department has links posted on its website detailing procedures and policies. It reads that officers cannot force anyone to receive medical care. However, it does state that in cases when mental illness may be a factor, the officer should consider proceeding with a civil commitment.

The names of the officers involved have not been released.

“I recognize the community’s urgent need for details, and I’ve requested that the involved agencies prioritize this investigation,” DA Andrea Harrington said. “Typically, these types of investigations take four to six months to complete but I am committed to significantly reducing that timeframe without compromising accuracy, thoroughness, or objectivity.”

Investigators are still looking to interview additional witnesses. Those who would like to speak with officials can contact the Berkshire Detective Unit at (413) 499-1112.