GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — Bard College at Simon’s Rock recently announced the opening of its new Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community on the college’s campus on Friday, September 16. The Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community (CEIC) is a campus-wide resource, with a particular focus on serving students of color and affinity student organizations.

An open house was held on September 16 and students, faculty, and staff were welcomed to tour the CEIC and meet with fellow students and colleagues on campus. The development of the CEIC was planned and implemented by the current Dean of Equity and Inclusion, Sarah Porter-Liddell, alongside many employees of the Simon’s Rock Physical Plant. This was a one-and-a-half-year process to renovate the Owl’s Nest building into this new space and resource.

The CEIC was created with the need to find inclusion and home, in mind, for students of color and affinity organizations at Simon’s Rock. Students can use this space for lounging, programming, conferences, and meetings. Additionally, with the Office of Equity and Inclusion located in the same building, all students, faculty, and staff are welcome to the support and resources that the office can provide.

“I’m so excited that we have a functional space to offer to our students of color and their affinity organizations, and also to offer as a resource to our entire campus,” shared Dean of Equity and Inclusion, Sarah Porter-Liddell.

The CEIC is also home to the Office of Equity and Inclusion. If you are a student at the college and would like to learn more about the resource, visit the Simon’s Rock website.