PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Human remains were discovered in Wahconah Park on Tuesday morning. The Pittsfield Police Department says the remains are in an advanced form of decomposition.

A city employee cutting brush made the discovery. Personnel from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office collected the remains. An identification has yet to be made.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the general public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (413) 448-9705. Anonymous tips can be made via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at (413) 448-9706 or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).