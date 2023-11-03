PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Human remains that were discovered on October 10 in Wahconah Park have been identified. Pittsfield Police say the remains are that of 43-year-old Luis Lopez-Lopez.

At the time of the discovery, the Pittsfield Police Department said the remains were in an advanced form of decomposition. A manner of death has still not been determined. Police also say the area of the discovery is not part of the Wahconah Park baseball field.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Matos at 413-448-9700, extension 576. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).