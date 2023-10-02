PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The city of Pittsfield and the town of Dalton are hosting a household hazardous waste collection on Saturday, October 21. Drop-offs will be held between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Highway Facility at 81 Hawthorne Ave.
Due to limited space, patrons must pre-register by midnight on October 13. Participants can select a 30-minute appointment window. Residents without computer access can call the Pittsfield Department of Public Utilities at (413) 499-9330 or the Town of Dalton at (413) 684-6115, Ext. 11.
Household products with labels including the need for special handling or disposal will be accepted. Other accepted items are:
|From the House
|From the Workbench
|From the Garage
|From the Yard/Garden
|Drain, Oven, & Floor Cleaners
Metal Polishes
Moth Balls
Arts & Crafts Supplies
Photography Chemicals
Chemistry Kits
Rechargeable Batteries
Button Batteries
Mercury Thermometers
Fluorescent Bulbs
|Rust Proofers
Wood Preservatives
Wood Strippers & Stains
Paint Thinners
Varnishes & Sealants
Lead & Oil-based Paint
Adhesives
Solvents
Full Aerosol Cans
|Fuels/Gasoline/Kerosene
Brake & Transmission Fluids
Car Wax & Polish
Engine Degreaser
Swimming Pool Chemicals
Driveway Sealer
Antifreeze
Auto (lead acid) Batteries
|Pesticides & Insect Sprays
Flea Powder & No-Pest Strips
Rodent Killers
Herbicides & Fungicides
Chemical Fertilizers
Muriatic Acid
Lighter Fluid
Items that will not be accepted are latex paint, motor oil, medicine and medical waste, asbestos, fireworks and explosives, ammunition, construction debris, gas & propane tanks, smoke detectors, radioactive material, fire extinguishers, electronics, and PCBs.
Materials should be placed in the trunk of the vehicles. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and refrain from smoking.