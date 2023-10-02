PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The city of Pittsfield and the town of Dalton are hosting a household hazardous waste collection on Saturday, October 21. Drop-offs will be held between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Highway Facility at 81 Hawthorne Ave.

Due to limited space, patrons must pre-register by midnight on October 13. Participants can select a 30-minute appointment window. Residents without computer access can call the Pittsfield Department of Public Utilities at (413) 499-9330 or the Town of Dalton at (413) 684-6115, Ext. 11.

Household products with labels including the need for special handling or disposal will be accepted. Other accepted items are:

From the House From the Workbench From the Garage From the Yard/Garden Drain, Oven, & Floor Cleaners

Metal Polishes

Moth Balls

Arts & Crafts Supplies

Photography Chemicals

Chemistry Kits

Rechargeable Batteries

Button Batteries

Mercury Thermometers

Fluorescent Bulbs Rust Proofers

Wood Preservatives

Wood Strippers & Stains

Paint Thinners

Varnishes & Sealants

Lead & Oil-based Paint

Adhesives

Solvents

Full Aerosol Cans Fuels/Gasoline/Kerosene

Brake & Transmission Fluids

Car Wax & Polish

Engine Degreaser

Swimming Pool Chemicals

Driveway Sealer

Antifreeze

Auto (lead acid) Batteries Pesticides & Insect Sprays

Flea Powder & No-Pest Strips

Rodent Killers

Herbicides & Fungicides

Chemical Fertilizers

Muriatic Acid

Lighter Fluid

Items that will not be accepted are latex paint, motor oil, medicine and medical waste, asbestos, fireworks and explosives, ammunition, construction debris, gas & propane tanks, smoke detectors, radioactive material, fire extinguishers, electronics, and PCBs.

Materials should be placed in the trunk of the vehicles. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles and refrain from smoking.

