Hoosic River turns white after mineral deposits leak from nearby plant

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Hoosic River in Adams, Mass., turned milky white Tuesday after a substance was discharged into the river from a local building material company.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) received a complaint Tuesday morning that the Hoosic River in Adams had turned white. It was determined the cause of the white discharge came from the nearby Specialty Minerals, Inc.

Officials believe the color change came from calcium carbonate, a non-toxic mineral found in the ground near the plant. Specialty Minerals told NEWS10 ABC in a statement that calcium carbonate is “often consumed by people or animals in food, medicines, or as an anti-acid. The mineral will create a white or cloudy appearance when dispersed in water as was the case in the Hoosic River.”

MassDEP traced the discoloration to the Vermont border Tuesday night. Vermont, New York State, and the communities of Adams, North Adams and Williamstown, and the Berkshire Environmental Action Team were notified of the discharge. The agency returned to the river Wednesday morning to look for any potential impacts to the ecosystem, including fish kills.

The river runs from the Berkshires, through the Green Mountains, and into the Taconic Hills before emptying into the Hudson River at Stillwater.

MassDEP said Specialty Minerals has shut down their operations “until it can assure that it will meet its discharge permit requirements.” The plant must also submit an incident report to MassDEP.

You can read the full statement from Specialty Minerals, Inc. below: