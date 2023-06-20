PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Holmes Road bridge will be closed while repairs are underway. Construction will begin on June 23 and is expected to be completed by August 25.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation recommends drivers find alternate routes. Drivers traveling southbound will be detoured towards Pomeroy Avenue, Crofut Street, and Route 20. Traffic heading northbound should utilize Route 20.

Fire and emergency services will continue covering both Holmes Road and surrounding neighborhoods. Additional firefighters will be housed at the North Station on Pittsfield Road in Lenox to cover the southern part of Holmes Road and the surrounding area.