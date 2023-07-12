PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Harry’s Supermarket, located at 290 Wahconah Street in Pittsfield, was heavily damaged by a fire on July 11. The Pittsfield Fire Department arrived to the scene around 6:25 p.m. that day.

When firefighters first arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building. The supermarket closed at 6 p.m., making it hard for the firefighters to enter the building, said the fire department.

They found that the fire originated from the deli counter and worked to contain it. The fire was brought under control in about an hour.

There were no reported injuries in the fire, but one firefighter was sent to the hospital for heat exhaustion. He was treated, released, and is expected to make a full recovery, said the fire department.

Harry’s Supermarket is a staple of the greater Wahconah Street neighborhood, said the Pittsfield Fire Department. The market was founded in 1914 and has stood there ever since.

Fire officials said the building sustained heavy fire damage in the back of the store, as well as smoke and water damage. The building is not expected to be demolished due to the damage.