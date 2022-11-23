PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire County Historical Society will offer a free virtual tour of Herman Melville’s historic Arrowhead on December 21 at 5:30 p.m. Herman Melville celebrated Christmas at Arrowhead in the late nineteenth century, a time that gave rise to new Victorian holiday traditions such as tree decorating, gift giving, Santa Claus, greeting cards, stockings by the fire, church activities, and family-oriented days of feasting and fun.

The event aims to recreate some of that age-old holiday splendor, with a virtual evening tour of Arrowhead decorated as it might have been during the Melville family’s residence. Organizers say the evening will include season readings, 19th-century holiday recipes, and a look at objects from the BCHS collection that are not often on display.

The event is free, but pre-registration is required. Call (413) 442-1793 or email melville@berkshirehistory.org to save your spot.