ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — A missing hiker and her dog were rescued by several rescue and fire personnel on Saturday evening by the Cheshire Harbor Trail near the Adams/New Ashford Line. The Adams Fire Department reports no injuries from the rescue.

Around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, the Adams Fire Department was tipped about a reported missing hiker near the Cheshire Harbor Trail. Once they responded, Adams Fire requested the aid of Adams Forest Wardens and the Cheshire Fire Department with their ATVs.

Adams Fire was altered via dispatch that the hiker had found her way back to the trail. Shortly after, the hiker was located along with her dog. Aside from being wet and cold, she told EMT that she was fine.

Both were taken off the Mountain and sat in Adams Truck 3 to warm up. Adams Fire says she was evaluated a second time and she was okay. Adams Fire says all units were cleared nearly two hours later around 7:40. The Adams Police Department, Adams Forest Wardens, Cheshire Fire Department, and members of the Adams Fire Department aided in the rescue.