PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A recent announcement from the Public Health Advisory for Pontoosuc Lake has confirmed the presence of blue-green algae bloom at Pontoosuc Lake. The algae may cause harmful health effects for users of the lake.

On September 10, algae test results confirmed blue-green bloom at Pontoosuc Lake. Massachusetts Department of Public Health is issuing a public health advisory.

Do not swim

Do not swallow water

Keep animals away

Rise off after contact with water

Blue-green algae or Cyanobacteria cause no apparent harm in ordinary circumstances. However, warmer water temperatures and high nutrient concentrations may induce a rapid increase in their abundance. This response is commonly called a “bloom” because algal biomass increases to the extent that normally clear water becomes cloudy.

Harmful health effects from the bloom can result from skin contact with the algae-tainted water, swallowing the water, and when airborne droplets are inhaled. Pets can also suffer harmful effects from skin contact and from ingesting large amounts of the toxin by licking their wet fur after leaving the water. Warning signs have been posted around the lake.

Avoid these activities

Fish consumption

Canoeing

Rowing

Sailing

Kayaking

Paddle Boarding

Motor Boating

Water Sports of any kind

Any contact with the water

Health outcomes of concern

Irritations of the skin, eyes or ears

GI problems like vomiting and diarrhea

Muscle cramps

In extreme cases, nerve or liver problems

If you or your pet accidentally come in contact with algae-tainted water then thoroughly rinse off with clean water. If you experience any of the symptoms of blue-green algae exposure (listed above) contact your health care provider or call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222. If your pet experiences symptoms, contact your veterinarian immediately. The community will be notified of bloom dissipation when it happens.