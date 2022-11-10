PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Gov-elect Maura Healey is traveling to Pittsfield on Thursday, November 10. Healey is looking to meet with local elected officials and emphasize her commitment to being Governor of Massachusetts.

Governor-elect Maura Healey, Mayor Linda Tyer, Senator-elect Paul Mark, Representatives Tricia Farley-Bouvier, Smitty Pignatelli, and John Barrett will gather in Pittsfield to speak on Healey’s commitment of her role as Governor. The elected officials will meet at the Colonial Theater, 111 South Street in Pittsfield at 2:30 p.m.