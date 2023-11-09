PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Hancock Shaker Village is hosting its annual Community Day on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can take interpreter-led tours and explore the buildings in the historic village.

Some activities available are craft demonstrations, woodworking, and blacksmithing. There will also be several special exhibitions, including Handled With Care: The Function of Form in Shaker Craft and Stillness and Light by John Mancia.

Those interested in exploring the outdoors can traverse the one-mile Farm and Forest Trail or the South Family Trail. Kids’ activities and farm animals will be available for families.

Community Day is free to the public and is made possible by the support of Mill Town. Contact Michael Crotty at mcrotty@hancockshakervillage.org or visit HancockShakerVillage.org for more information.