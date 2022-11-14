PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Back for its second year this December, “Hancock Holiday Nights” will look to bring holiday cheer to the historic Hancock Shaker Village. The 19th-century New England setting will be transformed with festive decorations in five artistic light projections.

Following the popularity of its inaugural event, Hancock Holiday Nights will bring back artist Joe Wheaton and his video projections to illuminate several historic buildings, including the iconic Round Stone Barn and Brick Dwelling. Organizers said visitors attending the event will enjoy a winter stroll across the festively dressed farm, on a path to view each projection.

The experience includes entrance to the kitchen of the Brick Dwelling, where the Shakers would have prepared holiday foods, and into the Round Stone Barn to see stabled farm animals reminiscent of the first Nativity. Holiday gifts will be on-sale at Shaker Mercantile, simple crafts on tap in the Believers’ Room, and drinks and food will be available for consumption around a campfire.

“Hancock Holiday Nights brings together New England charm, dazzling video projections, enchanting music, and a sense of amused wonderment,” a spokesperson for Hancock Shaker Village said in a press release. “It’s a great way to see the season, and Hancock Shaker Village, in a whole new light.”

Hancock Holiday Nights run Thursday through Sunday, December 1-23, and Monday through Saturday, December 26-31. Tickets are discounted for members and free for children five and under. To buy tickets, visit the Hancock Shaker Village website.