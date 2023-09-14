HANCOCK, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office has identified the man in the fatal trooper-involved shooting that took place in Hancock, Massachusetts on Saturday. The DA’s office says Phillip Heanault (64, Hancock) was fatally shot after not following law enforcement orders and threatening to kill a trooper.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office says following an investigation analyzing the crime scene, body and dash camera footage, and 911 recordings, the unidentified Massachusetts State Trooper retreated a significant distance from Heanault after responding to an emergency call on Richmond Road. The DA’s office says Heanault had multiple knives on him at the time of the incident.

The unnamed officer reportedly identified themselves to Heanault and told him to stop. Authorities say Heanault did not stop and threatened to kill the trooper. The DA’s office says the trooper retreated a significant distance and discharged their weapon after Heanult failed to comply.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office will provide a final report when it is completed.