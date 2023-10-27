PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Local dealership Haddad Subaru is hosting a day of festivities on Saturday, October 28. The day begins with a free rabies and microchip clinic for cats and dogs from 9 to 11 a.m.

Pet owners are asked to bring their latest rabies certificates. Dogs should be on a six-foot, non-retractable leash, and cats should be in a carrier.

“We know pet owners have had a hard time scheduling veterinary appointments, so providing a free, walk-in rabies clinic helps keep animals up to date on their vaccinations,” said John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society. “We’re also hoping people will take advantage of getting a free microchip for their pet. We scan all cats and dogs that come into the shelter for a microchip. It’s a great way to quickly reunite you and your pet if it gets lost.”

There will be a fun “Bark or Treat” following the pet clinics for well-behaved dogs on leashes and costumes. Goodies are available courtesy of Benson’s Pet Center.

Carr Hardware will set up a bouncy house for children. The day will be highlighted with a raffle drawing at 1 p.m. for the choice of a 2024 Subaru Crosstrek, Forester, or Outback. Raffle tickets are available for $40 each or three for $100.

Tickets can be purchased at Haddad Subaru, Berkshire Humane Society, Nature’s Closet, Roxie’s Barkery, Bartlett’s Orchards, Chez Pet, Catwalk Boutique, Purradise, The Shop by Only in My Dreams Events and by calling 413-447-7878, extension 131.