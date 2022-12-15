PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Three people have been convicted in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman in Pittsfield in 2017. Gary Linen, Carey Pilot, and Elizabeth Perez were all found guilty for their roles in the October 2, 2017 shooting on Dewey Avenue.

Linen, 42, was found guilty of murder, Pilot, 50, of manslaughter, and Perez, 30, for misleading police. Prosecutors said Linen and Pilot were engaged in a gunfight when Asiyanna Jones was struck by a bullet while she sat in a car. She died at the hospital the next day. Perez then lied to police during the investigation.

All three are scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.