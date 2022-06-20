GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Great Barrington Fire Department responded to the former Searles School at 79 Bridge Street following a report of smoke coming from the building on Sunday. Following a search of the building, the department reported no victims or additional fires found.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, the Great Barrington Fire Department says they responded to a report of smoke coming from the former Searles School. The department says that the school has been abandoned for almost two decades.

Great Barrington responded with two engines, a ladder, and thirteen firefighters. The department says that the fire was knocked down within 10 minutes of their arrival and that they confined it to a second-floor room. Great Barrington units cleared the scene in a little over an hour from dispatch, says the department.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Great Barrington Police and Fire Departments. The Great Barrington Police Department asks that anyone with information contact them at (413)528-0306 ex. 3.