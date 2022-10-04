GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — A team of assessors from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission will arrive in Great Barrington on Wednesday, October 26. Accreditation is a self-initiated evaluation process by which police departments strive to meet and maintain standards that have been established for and by the profession. These carefully selected standards reflect critical areas of police management, operations, and technical support activities.

The standards cover areas such as policy development, emergency response planning, training, communications, property and evidence handling, use of force, vehicular pursuit, prisoner transportation, and holding facilities. The program not only sets standards for the law enforcement profession but also the delivery of police services to Massachusetts citizens.

The Massachusetts Police Accreditation Program consists of 257 mandatory standards as well as 125 optional standards. To achieve accreditation status, the Department must meet all applicable mandatory standards, as well as 55% of the optional standards.

Achieving accreditation is a highly-prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence. Anyone interested in learning more about this program is invited to call Chief Storti at (413) 528-0306.