Great Barrington police investigating several car break-ins

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) — The Great Barrington Police Department is investigating several car break-ins. According to the department, the incidents happened in the area of North Plain Road from Housatonic down into Great Barrington.

If anyone has noticed that their car has been entered into, even if nothing is missing, police are asking you to contact the police department at (413) 528-0306, ext. 3.

Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors, not only to prevent thieves from stealing belongings in your car but from stealing your car itself.