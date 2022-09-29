GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Great Barrington Police Department has announced that by the end of the week of September 25, the bodycam program rollout will be complete. All officers will be wearing body-worn cameras to help document investigations and incidents.

The goal of this department’s body-worn camera program is to ensure that audiovisual recordings provide an accurate depiction of events in order to provide the best possible evidence and documentation. By capturing digital audio-video evidence for criminal, civil, and traffic-related court cases, this can assist in a successful prosecution and help victims of crimes. The police department can also use the data to identify what trainings are needed for officers to improve the quality of interactions between officers and the members of the public.