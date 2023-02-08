GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — In a notice posted on its social media page, the Great Barrington Police Department warns residents of a new social security scam. According to the post, the scam appears to stem from the Social Security Administration recently redesigning its website.

The Social Security Administration has been notifying benefits recipients of the recent change. Scammers are using that as an opportunity to conduct identity theft by impersonating the agency.

Great Barrington Police warn that if you receive a call requesting your personal information or a threat to suspend benefits, it is a scam, as the Social Security Administration will not call, text, or email you out of the blue. The only time you should provide personal information is when you initiate the contact using a verifiable phone number, website, or email address.