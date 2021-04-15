Great Barrington PD hosts Zooms to focus on supporting Asian community

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – As an extension to their statement of support for the Asian community locally, Great Barrington PD has scheduled two Zoom conversations and invite the local Asian Community to join. The department is hoping to gain insight into the challenges of this community locally, and how they can help to better serve them.

“[We are] continuing to reach out in order to educate ourselves and enrich relationships with community members,” said Chief Paul Storti.

The Zoom conversations will take place on April 21 at 11 p.m., and April 28 at 4 p.m.

All participants are required to register. To register, send an e-mail to Cara Becker with your name and e-mail address.