GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Thursday morning, Officer Samuel Stolza from the Great Barrington Police Department observed Tiahmarie Anes-Gary, 24, sitting as a passenger in a parked vehicle. Anes-Gary had an active warrant from the Berkshire Superior Court, and after a short investigation, was placed under arrest.

During the investigation, a plastic bag containing a large number of prescription pills and drug paraphernalia was observed in plain view. A total of 105 prescription pills, six grams of cocaine, a digital scale, several empty bags of heroin, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia were discovered.

The driver of the vehicle, Jonah Christianson, 27, was arrested. Anes-Gary and Christianson are facing drug possession and possession to distribute charges. Anes-Gary was transported to the Berkshire County Superior Court in Pittsfield, and Christianson was transported to the Southern Berkshire District Court in Great Barrington.