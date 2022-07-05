GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – An Connecticut man has died after a motorcycle crash in Great Barrington. Police say, around noontime on July 4, a grey 2019 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on Main Street when the driver tried to turn left into the Bistro Box. They allegedly did not see a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle coming in the other direction and pulled directly in front of the motorcyclist.

As a result of the collision the driver of the motorcycle, a 68-year-old Connecticut man, was severely injured and flown to Albany Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld until police can tell his family about the tragedy.

The driver and passengers of the Honda Accord did not suffer any injuries, according to police. Officers from the Great Barrington Police Department, the Great Barrington Fire Department, Canaan Ambulance, and Sheffield Police assisted on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been reported as of Tuesday morning. Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Great Barrington Police Department at (413) 528-0306.