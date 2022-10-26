GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Great Barrington man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Springfield on child pornography charges. James J. Keough, 54, was indicted on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to police, Keough was arrested on March 18 after a search warrant was carried out at his home. He was released on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Springfield.

According to the indictment, between December 2021 and March 2022, Keough knowingly received child porn that involved a prepubescent child under the age of 12. Additionally, it is alleged that the March search warrant turned up sexually explicit images in Keough’s home.

Both charges provide for a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins and Andrew Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service, Boston Field Office, thanked the Great Barrington Police Department for their help in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil L. Desroches of Rollins’ Springfield Branch Office is prosecuting Keough.