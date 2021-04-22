Great Barrington K9 officer Titan passes away

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Great Barrington Police are mourning the loss of the department’s K9 who passed away. 

According to the Great Barrington Police Department, K9 officer Titan was sick a few days ago and a mass was found on his chest. A difficult decision to end Titan’s suffering was made after it was determined the mass was not treatable.

K9 officer Titan joined the Great Barrington Police Department in 2017 and worked with his handler Officer Ullrich.

