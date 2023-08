PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire Dream Center is hosting a back-to-school giveaway and end-of-summer block party on August 26. Free backpacks will be handed out, but children must be present to receive one.

There will be additional giveaways and family activities, including bounce houses. The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Dream Center at 475 Tyler Street. For more information, contact the Dream Center at (413) 522-3495.