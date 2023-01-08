PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, after being alerted by a good Samaritan.

A 911 call was made by the good Samaritan who saw smoke emerge from the building’s roofline. They then knocked on the doors to alert everyone inside of the blaze.

On arrival, the Pittsfield Fire Department saw fire showing from the second-floor windows. Multiple crews worked to put out the fire, provide water supply, and make sure all occupants were out of the building.

The Pittsfield Fire Department says that the fire was contained to one room on the second floor and was extinguished and under control in less than 30 minutes. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported as a result of the blaze. The damage estimates are still to be determined, and no occupants were displaced.

An investigation was run to determine the cause of the fire. The Pittsfield Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit says the cause was the accidental careless disposal of smoking materials.