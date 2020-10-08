Golf pro killed by fallen tree at Wyantenuck Country Club in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A person was killed by a fallen tree at Wyantenuck Country Golf Club in Great Barrington as a result of Wednesday’s powerful storm.

According to the Great Barrington Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. a neighbor of the Wyantenuck Country Golf Club on West Sheffield Road reported to police they saw a golf cart with a tree on top of it on a first road alongside the golf course. When officers arrived they found a person lying on the ground by the side of the cart that was covered with trees and branches. Officers attempted first aid but the person had died.

Police have identified the victim as Thomas Sullivan from Sheffield. Sullivan served as a long-time golf pro at Wyantenuck Country Club.

Investigators from the State Police Detective Bureau, Crime Scene Services Unit, Southern Berkshire Ambulance Squad, and the Great Barrington Fire Department assisted local police with the investigation.