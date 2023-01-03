LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) — Ghost tours will be held at Ventfort Hall, led by author Robert Oakes at 7 p.m. on January 14 and 28. Admission to the ghost tours is $30.

Attendees can stand in the places where the eerie encounters happened, hear first-hand accounts of those who witnessed them, and also have the chance to experience something potentially super natural. The minimum age requirement to attend is 12, and reservations are required. Those looking to reserve a spot can do so by calling (413) 637-3206.

Robert Oakes is an author, storyteller, songwriter, and teacher who is originally from northern New Jersey.