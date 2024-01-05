GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Great Barrington Police Department is attempting to identify the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run property damage crash that happened around 9:16 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the truck appears to be a late-model Ford or Mazda.
In a video posted online by the Great Barrington Police, the truck drives over a median and knocks over a street sign before getting back on the road and driving off. Police say the truck appears to have suffered a flat tire amid the crash.
Police say the crash happened at the town Rotary. Anyone with information is asked to call (413) 528-0306 and use extension 3.