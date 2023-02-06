PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire Dream Center is running a fundraiser for a Pittsfield family who lost their mother after a fatal accident. The fundraiser is online, and those interested in donating can do so by clicking “Shaloon’s Family Giving Fund.”

A Pittsfield family of three, Shaloon, Peterson, and their three-year-old daughter Lucia settled down in Pittsfield five months ago. The family, who is originally from Haiti, wanted a better life for their family and chose to do so in Pittsfield.

On January 30, Shaloon was walking her daughter Lucia to a busy stop, when they were hit by a motor vehicle. Shaloon took the brunt of the hit, saving Lucia who did not suffer any injuries. Shaloon suffered life-threatening head trauma and eventually succumbed to her injuries. Her husband, Peterson, donated Shaloon’s organs to those in need.

According to the Berkshire Dream Center, Peterson has no other family here other than his daughter. His primary language is Creole, and Pittsfield Police Officer Ansy “AJ” Jumeau, as well as BMC nurse’s aid Elise, helped navigate him through the tragic situation.

Members of the hospital nursing staff, the Pittsfield Police Department, with the Berkshire Dream Center look to give Peterson the ability to find an apartment for him and Lucia, who are currently in a family shelter.