NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) — Parents of small children or pregnant mothers who are in need of a car seat or booster seat for their child can get one for free at an event Sunday in North Adams.

To be eligible, individuals must be a resident of Berkshire County or Southern Vermont, have a child or are pregnant, and have a vehicle to install the seat into. The vehicle can belong to the parent, a family member, or a friend.

The car seat installation will also include information on how to remove the seat and reinstall it in another vehicle, proper use of the seat, and general motor vehicle safety instructions for parents and caretakers.

The event is being held Sunday, June 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot, 1415 Curran Highway, North Adams. The program is made possible through a Buckle Up For Life grant awarded to the Northern Berkshire EMS. For more information call 413-662-8034.