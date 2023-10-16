PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a crash involving one of their cruisers on October 15. According to police, two officers were called to a disturbance off Cheshire Road around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.

While the officers were on their way there, they passed through the Coltsville intersection and hit another car with a 57-year-old woman and her two grandchildren inside. The crash made their 2023 Jeep Wrangler spin and roll onto the driver’s side.

Everyone involved in the crash, including the officer, was taken to the hospital for their injuries and is expected to be okay. Part of that intersection was closed for an hour for the vehicle to be removed from the road and to clear debris.