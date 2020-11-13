First woman of color to be sworn in as western Massachusetts district judge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A Springfield District Court assistant clerk has become the first woman of color to be appointed as a district judge in western Massachusetts.
Danielle Williams was nominated by Governor Charlie Baker for this new role and was accepted by a unanimous vote in late October. Williams has worked locally for many years dating back to 2003.
She told NEWS10’s sister station in Springfield about the importance of having diversity in the role of Justice:
Williams will be officially sworn in on November 25.
